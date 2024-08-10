99º
West Side apartment explosion leaves 8 units ruined, SAFD says

Fire officials say no injuries were reported

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday in the 2700 block of Observation Drive. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of an explosion at a West Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday in the 2700 block of Observation Drive.

Fire officials said eight apartment units are unlivable following the explosion.

The explosion appears to be related to natural gas, but fire officials are still investigating its exact cause.

No one was inside the affected units when the explosion happened. No injuries were reported.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.

