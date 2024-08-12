New Meta tool lets you create an AI version of yourself

Ever wanted to create an AI version of yourself? Meta just made it easier, and you can share it with anyone.

Anyone can create different kinds of AI characters using a template or from scratch on Meta’s AI Studio.

The bots can help you create recipes, Instagram captions, memes, and just about anything else you can imagine.

You can create an AI character based on your interests on Instagram or a Creator AI based on your content and information. You can even prime it to avoid specific topics and links you want to share with your followers.

If you want to build your own AI character, you can customize its name, personality, tone, avatar and tagline using the Meta AI Studio.

Some of the AI characters include Sammy the Stress Ball, Flip Pawsitive Affirmation Dog, and What Lens Bro, among many others.

Meta said it has policies to help keep people safe and ensure AI characters are used responsibly. By using its platforms, you agree to its policies and the risks involved with using generative AI. You can find more information on how Meta uses your data here.

The company has created a step-by-step guide on how to create your own AI character here.