16-year-old shot 3 times in apartment parking lot just east of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was shot three times in an apartment parking lot just east of downtown late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at theOlive Park Apartments in the 500 block of Burleson Street, not far from North Hackberry Street.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the teenager was in the parking lot when two people inside a car pulled up and started firing at him. The shooters sped off and have not yet been found.

Police said the teen was struck twice in the body and once in the arm. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. There is no word on his condition.

SAPD did not say if the victim knew the suspects. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.