2 toddlers ejected from vehicle after rollover crash in East Houston, authorities say

Two toddlers were seen walking on the interstate after they were ejected from a rollover crash in East Houston.

HOUSTON – A two-vehicle rollover crash caused two toddlers’ ejection from one of the vehicles earlier this week in East Houston.

Authorities responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 near the Freeport Street exit.

Investigators told KPRC that a Jeep Wrangler traveled in a lane next to a Chrysler 200 in another lane. The Chrysler attempted to change lanes where the Jeep Wrangler traveled, which caused the collision.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the impact caused the Jeep to roll over. The children, who are ages 1 and 4, were ejected from the vehicle.

A driver behind the collision’s aftermath captured the children on video walking on the interstate as two unidentified adults carried them away from the wreckage.

The Jeep driver, the children’s 25-year-old father, and the children were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chrysler was uninjured, deputies said.

Because the children were not secured in car seats, KPRC reported Wednesday that the father could face charges.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the toddler’s father.