Taft High School program aims to curb distracted driving, promote safety behind the wheel

SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD starts classes on Monday, which means many more teen drivers are on the roads.

Teen driving safety is a major focus for many local schools, and a program funded by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Youth Safety Council is helping Taft High School students behind the wheel.

“Drinking and eating are a way of distracted driving. Of course, texting and driving, you don’t want to do that either,” said Taft senior Alexis King.

King and her good friend and fellow senior, Hannah Flores, are in a program called Teens in the Driver’s Seat, part of the Raider PTSA Healthy Lifestyles Movement.

“It’s a really good program to learn the proper and safe way of driving,” said Flores.

The program is free and promotes being aware, staying alert and avoiding distractions.

Longtime NISD teacher Tracy Benavides said the first thing she tells students when they get behind the wheel is to buckle up and focus.

“You’re driving a piece of machinery that’s thousands and thousands of pounds. You can really hurt someone — a teacher, another student, a family member — so we want you to be as safe as you can,” said Benavides.

Benavides restarted the program a few years ago and has seen how cellphones can cause big problems on roads.

“My 10-year-old grandson has a cellphone already, so cellphones are a distraction in lots of ways, not only in driving but at school,” said Benavides.

The program is not just for drivers; students riding bikes can also join.

“Focus for bicyclists is wearing a helmet and awareness. A lot of kids walk, they have their earbuds on. Same thing with riding their bikes, and they’re not aware of the traffic around them,” said Benavides.

Teens in the Driver’s Seat is a peer-to-peer program, meaning the messaging is coming straight from the students. King said the program has helped her become a safer driver.

“I’ve been safer and slower. I think I calmed down and eased myself,” said King. “I’ve learned to not be as distracted, been more safe and cautious.”

The program is growing, but with the new school year here, there’s always more room for students to get on board.

Flores said being able to communicate and discuss potential driving dangers is important with so many students headed back to class.

“When we see the possibilities and how dangerous things can be, we start to listen and take it seriously,” said Flores. “You’re not only thinking about yourself; you’re thinking about other people when you’re on the road.”