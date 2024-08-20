Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Stevens High School, NISD says

A student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly bringing a gun to Stevens High School. A district official told KSAT the student did not attend Stevens, but is a student within the district.

SAN ANTONIO – A student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to a high school they did not attend, according to the Northside Independent School District.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Stevens High School.

According to a statement from Barry Perez, NISD’s assistant superintendent of communications, administrators “identified” a Northside student from another campus at Stevens High School.

NISD police officers detained the student and, after a search, discovered a handgun, the memo said.

The gun was taken, and NISD police arrested the student. The memo said criminal charges would be filed.

The student did not attend Stevens but was a student within the district, Perez said.

Northside’s investigation is ongoing. There were no reports of the student pulling the weapon nor of any threats being made to the school or the public, the memo said.

Tuesday was the second day of the new school year at Northside ISD.

Perez has not yet returned an email seeking more information on this incident.

This is a developing story. KSAT will bring more information as it becomes available.