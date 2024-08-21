TxDOT, SAPD team up for ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets’ anti-drunk driving campaign ahead of Labor Day

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation and the San Antonio Police Department are working together to get drunk drivers off our roads.

SAPD will have increased law enforcement patrols to help stop drunk drivers until Sept. 2.

TxDOT will promote safe driving techniques, like designating a sober driver and using a rideshare app or public transportation instead of getting behind the wheel.

TxDOT said there was an average of 65 DUI-related crashes a day across our state last year. On average, three deaths per day stemmed from those crashes.

During the 2023 Labor Day weekend, there were 334 DUI-related traffic crashes and 14 deaths.

“Every drunk-driving fatality is preventable, plain and simple,” said Marc Williams, executive director of TxDOT. “If you plan to celebrate Labor Day by drinking, make sure you arrange a sober ride using a rideshare, taxi, public transit or a designated driver.”

At the center of the campaign is Analicia Zarate of Edinburg. In November 2000, she was in the car with her mother when a drunk driver hit them. Zarate’s mother was immediately killed on impact, and Zarate was put into an induced coma at just 4 years old.

“My mother was 39 at the time of the crash. Due to my induced coma, I was unable to attend her funeral proceedings. Unfortunately, me and my family have suffered with the choices a drunk driver made one night, and all of this could’ve been avoided,” Zarate said.

“Drive Sober. No Regrets” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.