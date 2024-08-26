88º
Show us your cute, furry friends for International Dog Day

Submit pictures of your dog and they could be shared on-air or online

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Be your furry friend’s “pupparazo” for International Dog Day on Monday, Aug. 26.

This day is dedicated to your pup! Show us those “paw-traits” through KSAT Connect and attach a comment so we can get to know your dog.

Here are a few “paws-tastic” photos from KSAT Connect.

Daniela @ KSAT

Markle!

2
San Antonio
HilarySA

Congratulations to Chapo & Cookie, New and proud parents

0
San Antonio
Brian Alston

Cash cooling off

0
Bulverde
ArnoldoReyes1983

This is Biggie, my Son's first day Bark to School.

0
San Antonio

Not sure how to upload? Here’s how to share photos on KSAT Connect:

  • The first step is to open your KSAT News app or the KSAT Connect website.
  • On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect.
  • After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.
  • Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.
  • Select “Pets” for both the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

Submitting photos or videos can give your furry friends some spotlight on-air as well.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

