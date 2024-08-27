WATCH LIVE: Couple charged in deadly dog attack case to plead guilty ahead of trial

SAN ANTONIO – A couple charged in a deadly dog attack from 2023 are expected to plead guilty instead of going to trial next month.

Christian Moreno and Abilene Schnieder are both charged in the deadly dog attack that killed 81-year-old Ramon Najera and severely injured his wife.

The two were both charged with dangerous dog attack resulting in death and injury to the elderly.

San Antonio police said a pack of dogs escaped their yard in the 2800 block of Depla St. and were roaming free when they attacked Ramon Najera, 81, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Najera and his wife were visiting a friend in a West Side neighborhood on Feb. 24, 2023, when they were attacked by two of the couple’s dogs who were out of their yard.

Ramon Najera died of his injuries.

Ramon Najera, 81, died after he was attacked by dogs on Feb. 24, 2023. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Moreno and Schnieder were expected to go to trial with jury selection to take place Aug. 30, but because they are expected to plead guilty, the judge will schedule a sentencing hearing on a later date.

Sources told KSAT 12 that the couple is expected to ask for probation as a sentence. There’s no word what the state will be asking punishment to be.

KSAT 12 will update this article with more details after the hearing is concluded.