How to leverage social networking for business growth on a limited budget

SAN ANTONIO – Starting a business is challenging no matter the size, especially when starting with little capital. Entrepreneur Christina Olivarez shared some tips on what small business owners with limited resources can do to bring in customers and find funding.

KSAT DIGITAL JOURNALIST IVAN HERRERA, MSB: Christina, you’ve coached many entrepreneurs, some of whom are still in the earlier stages of success. What do you think are the most critical first steps to starting a business?

ENTREPRENEUR CHRISTINA OLIVAREZ: “The first step is to have a really great assessment plan. Know your mission, vision, and the ‘why’ behind your business. This is the essence, the nucleus of what you’re going to do.”

KSAT DIGITAL JOURNALIST IVAN HERRERA, MSB: You work with Hustle and Socialize as your flagship program, which emphasizes the power of social networking for entrepreneurs with a limited budget. How does that work?

ENTREPRENEUR CHRISTINA OLIVAREZ: “It’s about making your business better with limited resources through social media. Building your personal brand is key, getting more visible through your content. You need to know your target audience, share content that builds trust, and leverage both your online and offline presence.”

KSAT DIGITAL JOURNALIST IVAN HERRERA, MSB: Finding funding is a significant challenge, as you know. Many business owners have to get creative with lesser-known funding strategies. What do you recommend for someone who’s a little more bootstrapped?

ENTREPRENEUR CHRISTINA OLIVAREZ: “I recommend seeking out grants. There are many opportunities, especially for minority and startup business owners. There are also pitch competitions and other avenues to explore. Here in San Antonio, there are many organizations like LiftFund, Launch SA, and Geekdom that help startups and small business owners get started. It’s important to plug into these opportunities and attend networking events around town.”

San Antonio Startup Week

If you’re interested in pitch competitions, you have a few chances to do those throughout the year. Some competitions are even for specific types of businesses, like startups or those that benefit the city with innovations.

From Oct. 14-18, Geekdom will host the annual San Antonio Startup Week. This event will feature many events for entrepreneurs, including guest speakers, panels, and, of course, pitch competitions with some serious cash prizes. Find more information on the SASW website.