Local News

Man killed in rollover crash on Highway 90 on West Side

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

A man was killed in a rollover crash on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, along the westbound lanes of Highway 90 near General McMullen. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash that happened overnight on the West Side.

San Antonio police said the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday along the westbound lanes of Highway 90 near General McMullen.

A cargo van carrying roofing equipment rolled over into a grassy median, police said. A passenger was ejected from the van during the crash and died at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SAPD is investigating the crash.

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

