3 people displaced after early-morning house fire on South Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three residents were displaced following a house fire on the city’s South Side early Thursday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of McCauley Boulevard, not far from both Southwest Military Drive and Pleasanton Road.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Flames went through the center of the roof and a power line fell across one of the fire trucks, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. The three people inside the home managed to get out safely and were not injured. The home, however, was heavily damaged by the fire.

A fire investigation team is now trying to determine the exact cause of the flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not provided.