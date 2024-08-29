Here’s a schedule of services for the City of San Antonio on Labor Day

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation.

Other city services will operate as follows:

Police and Fire

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

General Services

311 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and from 5-11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)

Outdoor pools will be open; visit SanAntonio.gov/Parks for hours of operation and locations

City parks and trails will be open

Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held; check the monthly schedule on the Parks website

Waste Collection

Garbage, recycling, and organics will be collected according to regular collection schedules all week

Facilities & Administrative Offices

Open

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center

La Villita and Market Square shops

Closed