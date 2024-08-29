WATCH: Vehicles collide at accident-prone intersection on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Security footage captured the moment a vehicle sped through a West Side intersection and crashed into a car.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Castroville Road and Dahlgreen Avenue intersection.

One vehicle flipped upside down, and the other spun out of control off-road following the collision.

Crash at the Castroville Road and Dahlgreen Avenue intersection. (Courtesy: Velma Peña) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The people involved in the crash are OK, according to San Antonio police.

In KSAT’s Westwood Square episode of Know My Neighborhood, people said car crashes happen often at the intersection.

A traffic report from the San Antonio Police Department shows that four crashes occurred at that intersection from Jan. 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023. Across all of 2022, there were four crashes; across 2021, there were five. Most of these incidents come down to drive inattention or failing to yield to the right of way.

The City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department is actively working on a traffic study of the intersection, which is expected to be completed in the fall.