After months of waiting, SAPD puts radar trailer in Westwood Square

SAN ANTONIO – It took about eight months, but neighbors in Westwood Square are glad to see a radar trailer on busy Castroville Road.

The safety concern is one KSAT highlighted during our Know My Neighborhood project last month.

“It’s like somebody gave us a Christmas gift before Christmas,” said Jesusita Rios, a Westwood Square Neighborhood Association member.

The trailer tracks how fast drivers are going and has a sign reminding them of the speed limit.

“They’re not necessarily trapping people,” said San Antonio Police Officer Nick Soliz. “It’s more for the public to see that we’re trying, you know, and hearing their concerns and voices.”

It’s a welcome sight for Rios.

“It’s huge because we’ve gone through so many channels to try to get this, and we finally did,” said Rios.

Castroville Road’s speed limit is 35 mph, but drivers are often seen speeding.

“We need to protect every life,” said Rios. “And one of those ways is to have a safe neighborhood that includes our streets.”

It’s hard for pedestrians to get around Westwood Square.

Earlier this year, a dump truck crashed into the pedestrian bridge near Castroville Road and Dahlgreen Avenue.

All that’s left are ramps to nowhere, which the city’s Department of Public Works said will be demolished.

The city is in the process of designing a traffic signal where the bridge was to be installed in 2024, according to spokesperson Nicholas Olivier.

Neighbors say there’s a temporary crossing signal that has made a difference but is still dangerous.

SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso said the trailer collects data, which is kept by a SAFFE officer, but nothing is done until someone asks for it.

“SAPD is always welcome to send its data to our Traffic Engineers,” said Olivier in an email.

Rios hopes the trailer is a step toward a solution.

It’s one of many forgotten issues KSAT has highlighted in our Know My Neighborhood project.

“I really thank KSAT 12, well, because they did a fantastic job in doing that,” said Rios. “We wouldn’t have gotten the small steps that we’d gotten so far if it weren’t because of that.”