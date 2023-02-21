Pedestrian bridge collapses after dump truck crashes into it on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A dump truck crashed into a pedestrian bridge, causing it to collapse Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the truck clipped the bottom of the Pedro Romero Bridge that extends across the 1800 block of Castroville Road and caused the entire structure to go down.

The two ramp going up to the bridge were not affected.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are working to clear the street and get the truck off the road.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.