SAPD says wrong-way driver dies in collision with another vehicle along I-35 east of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating the death of a woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 35 early Sunday morning.

The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Pine Street, located just east of downtown.

According to SAPD, the woman, who drove a Ford F-150, was traveling northbound on the southbound side of the interstate when she struck a Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

I-35 was shut down for sometime Sunday morning, but it has since reopened.