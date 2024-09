SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car overnight on the city’s West Side.

San Antonio police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Culebra Road, near Callaghan Road.

The woman was crossing the street when she was struck by the car, according to police.

The driver stopped and attempted to assist her but was arrested at the scene due to outstanding warrants.

The injured woman was transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.