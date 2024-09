SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced its closure for Tuesday due to heavy rain and flooding near the zoo.

The zoo’s closure was announced on its social media page on Tuesday morning.

San Antonio Zoo officials said that all animals and staff were safe after the flooding near the zoo.

The park will resume regular hours on Sept. 4.

Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.