Man dies after being shot in parking lot, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after he was shot in a parking lot north of downtown San Antonio, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue.

Officers found the man suffering from one gunshot wound in a parking lot, San Antonio police said.

The man, who was in his mid-20s, was transported to a local hospital where he died, SAPD said.

One witness told police that he heard the gunshot and found the victim.

Another witness saw several people flee after the shooting on foot, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.