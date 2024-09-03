79º
Man dies after being shot in parking lot, San Antonio police say

A witness saw several people flee after the shooting on foot

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, Shooting
Shooting in the 1400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after he was shot in a parking lot north of downtown San Antonio, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue.

Officers found the man suffering from one gunshot wound in a parking lot, San Antonio police said.

The man, who was in his mid-20s, was transported to a local hospital where he died, SAPD said.

One witness told police that he heard the gunshot and found the victim.

Another witness saw several people flee after the shooting on foot, police said.  

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

About the Authors

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Gavin Nesbitt is an award-winning photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He won a Lone Star Emmy, a Regional Murrow, a Texas Broadcast News Award, a Headliners Foundation Silver Showcase Award and 2 Telly Awards for his work covering the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

