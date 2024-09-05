Medical examiner identifies man killed in rollover crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a rollover crash on the city’s West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Israel Gonzalez Sales, 20, died Aug. 28 around 1:30 a.m. after being ejected from a cargo van along the westbound lanes of Highway 90 near General McMullen.

According to police, the van was carrying roofing equipmen when it rolled over into a grassy median. The crash threw Sales from the vehicle, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the crash.