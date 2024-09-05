Medical examiner identifies man killed in wrong-way crash on I-35

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 on Sunday morning.

Cesar Zamarripa Aviles died Sept. 1 in a collision with another vehicle around 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Pine Street, just east of downtown.

According to police, Aviles, who was driving a Ford F-150, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the interstate when he hit a 2018 black Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling south. Aviles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, a 24-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He was last listed as being stable.

I-35 was shut down for some time Sunday morning and eventually reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.