Huntsville inmate who escaped prison was arrested hours later in Calallen, state prison officials say

Jesus Villarreal, 39, escaped from the Huntsville unit at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Sunday morning. Villarreal was arrested hours later in Calallen, Texas.

CALALLEN, Texas – A Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate who escaped from its Huntsville unit Sunday is now back in law enforcement custody.

Authorities said Jesus Villarreal, 39, was arrested more than 250 miles away in Calallen, Texas. Calallen is located approximately 15 miles west of downtown Corpus Christi.

Villarreal escaped prison in the early morning hours of Sunday morning, the TDCJ said.

He was previously convicted and is currently serving a 63-year prison sentence on aggravated robbery and aggravated assault charges stemming from a case in Cameron County.

Prison officials also said Villarreal received an additional deadly weapon possession charge in 2015 while he was in a penal institution.

A TDCJ official said Villarreal will now face multiple escape charges, which will be considered as felonies.