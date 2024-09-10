Scammers target college students through job, internship offers

SAN ANTONIO – As the fall semester kicks off, college students are not only focusing on their classes but also seeking on-campus jobs or internships to earn extra money or fulfill credit hours. Scammers are well aware of this and don’t hesitate to target students looking for these opportunities.

Here’s what you need to know about this scam to help you stay informed and avoid falling victim.

Recommended Videos

If someone claiming to be your boss gets a little too demanding and starts asking you to buy gift cards for them with a promise to pay you back, you’re more than likely dealing with a scammer.

Here’s how the scam typically unfolds:

You’ll receive a text or email from someone pretending to be your boss, asking you to help reward your coworkers by purchasing gift cards.

No matter the story, the request is always the same — buy gift cards and send photos of the card and PINs.

The scammer will tell you that they’ll pay you back, sometimes even by the end of the day.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns that scammers often create a sense of urgency, pushing victims to act quickly and discouraging them from verifying the request with their actual boss.

Scammers often specify which gift cards to buy and where to purchase them. By providing them with the card and PINs, even if you still have the physical card, you give them full access to the funds.

If you fall victim to this scam, acting quickly is essential. Report the scam immediately to the gift card company, providing the card number to see if you can recover your money.

Additionally, report the incident to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov and include all relevant details to assist with the investigation.