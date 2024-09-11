Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the 4600 block of Callaghan Road, not far from Ingram Road.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did stop to render aid, and no charges are expected to be filed. Tire marks at the scene showed the driver attempted to break.

The man hit has not yet been identified. Authorities say the man could be homeless.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.