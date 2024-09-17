Man accused of shooting neighbor, 7-year-old child during party at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man accused of shooting a 7-year-old girl and her father during a boxing watch party at a West Side home.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Bratton Drive, located near Marbach Road.

Police said two people, a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were involved in a domestic disturbance at the party, which led to the woman asking for help.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old John Alderete, intervened, and an altercation with the 31-year-old man followed, police said.

Alderete pulled out a gun and fired a gunshot in the direction of the 31-year-old man, who police said is his neighbor.

The bullet struck the 31-year-old man in his arm and inadvertently hit the girl in her chest, SAPD said.

The girl was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. The 31-year-old man was also rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Alderete was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.