Recall Roundup: Volkswagen EVs, Bright Builder Kits, Stanley Jr. Garden Sets pulled for safety

Several popular products are recalled due to serious safety concerns, including Volkswagen electric vehicles, a children’s fort kit and kids’ garden sets.

The recalls involve potential dangers such as malfunctioning door handles, hazardous batteries, and lead contamination.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen is recalling over 98,000 of its ID.4 electric vehicles, model years 2021 to 2024, because of a safety issue with the door handles.

Water can enter the circuit board inside the door handles, which could cause the doors to open unexpectedly while the vehicle is in motion.

Volkswagen dealers will inspect and replace any faulty door handles and update the vehicle software at no charge to customers. Owners will be notified by November 1.

Find the recall information here.

Bright Builder Fort Kits

Intellio Toys is recalling its Bright Builder Fort Kits due to a battery ingestion hazard.

The flashlight included in the kit contains button cell batteries in a compartment that can be easily opened without a tool, which violates federal safety regulations.

If swallowed, these batteries can cause severe injuries, including internal chemical burns or even death.

Consumers are advised to stop using the product immediately and contact the company for a full refund.

These kits were sold nationwide through Amazon and the Intellio Toys website.

Find the recall information here.

Stanley Jr. Kids Garden Sets

Red Toolbox is recalling its Stanley Jr. Kids Garden Sets, which were sold exclusively at Costco, due to lead contamination in the paint used on the tools.

Exposure to lead can result in significant health issues, especially in young children, and violates federal regulations that ban lead in paint.

Consumers should stop using the garden sets right away and return them to Costco for a full refund.

Find the recall information here.