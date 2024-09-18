City of San Antonio seeks community input on bike lane improvements at Woodlawn Lake Park

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Transportation Department is seeking public input on bike lane improvements at Woodlawn Lake Park.

Bike lanes have always existed within the park. In 2011, a bike plan called for a path that would loop around Woodlawn Lake. That path was built, but the lake’s growing popularity has led to congestion along the pathways, according to the City of San Antonio’s Transportation website.

City officials want your input on how to improve the bike lanes to make them less congested. They have a survey open on their website seeking public opinion.

The survey asks questions pertaining to the following issues:

Studying possible improvement options

Examine right-of-way concerns

Consider a more comfortable and safe infrastructure

Provide safer streets around the lake for road users

The survey closes on Sept. 27.