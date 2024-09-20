Advocates highlight warning signs ahead of Veterans Suicide Prevention Day

SAN ANTONIO – September 22 has been designated as a day to raise awareness for veterans, especially to help those in crisis.

Dr. Blake Harris with the Texas Veterans Commission wants veterans’ friends, family and coworkers to know the risk factors, warning signs and the resources available to help.

“The most important things someone can do is if they are in a crisis or if they think someone else is in a crisis, is (to) ask how someone’s doing,” Harris said. “Ask if they’re thinking about suicide. And if they are, say, okay, well, let’s get you connected to services. Let’s find someone,” he said.

Some warning signs could be a veteran showing signs of feeling hopelessness, anxiety or irritability; there could be trouble sleeping. Abuse of alcohol and drugs can also be a sign.

The latest national data Harris points to shows over 6,000 veterans died by suicide nationwide.

The US Veterans Affairs shows that in 2021, 583 veterans died by suicide.

“There was a trend of that rate going down for a number of years. But unfortunately, (in) this last report, the numbers are higher. As we look back a couple of years where we were in the effects of isolation and COVID and folks not being able to connect and get to a lot of resources during that period,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.