Caught on camera: burglary suspect breaks into local restaurant, steals money from business

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man who broke into a local restaurant and was caught on camera taking money from the register.

The break-in happened last Saturday at El Burrito Tapatio-1604. The restaurant is located on Loop 1604 near Pearsall Road.

In a post on Facebook from BCSO, you can see the man taking the money and rummaging through the office.

If you recognize this man, BCSO is asking you to call 210-335-6000 or email them at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.