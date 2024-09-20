Former San Antonio Veterans Affairs contracting official sentenced in bribery case

A former Veterans Affairs contracting official from San Antonio was sentenced to four years probation and six months of home detention related to a bribery case.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, Glenn Dartone Johnson, 50, identified himself as a “consultant” hired by Javor McCoy.

McCoy, described as a codefendant in this case, hired Johnson to help him win bids for VA’s transportation contracts, according to court documents.

With the knowledge and background from the role, Johnson helped McCoy “improve his chances of winning two competitive awards,” officials said.

In return for helping him win, the DOJ said McCoy paid Johnson approximately $100,000 in Aug. 2021. Officials said McCoy left the cash “in a gym locker” for Johnson.

Johnson formally pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery of a public official in Dec. 2023.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs is charged with serving those who served our country,” Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp of the FBI’s San Antonio field office said in a news release. “Any employee seeking to take advantage of their position to enrich themselves will be held accountable.

In addition to his sentencing, officials said Johnson will forfeit $43,790, pay a $58,000 fine and serve 1,500 hours of community service.