Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal beating of woman in 2020

Kendall Blount pleaded guilty to lesser charge of manslaughter

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kendall Blount was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal beating of his ex-girlfriend. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with the fatal beating of a woman in Converse in December 2020.

Kendall Blount was originally charged with murder, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Blount went to his ex-girlfriend’s house, where he severely beat her.

The victim’s teenage daughter overheard yelling and “thud” sounds while Blount and the woman were in a bedroom. The daughter ended up running out of the home to get someone to call police.

The woman was found unconscious and unresponsive when first responders arrived. She was transported to a hospital, where she eventually died.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

