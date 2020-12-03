Man arrested after woman severely beaten inside Converse home, hospitalized, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested this week after Converse police say he severely beat a woman, leaving her hospitalized and unable to breathe on her own.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show Kendall Blount, 36, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury following the incident on Wednesday at a home in Converse.

Police said the victim’s 14-year-old daughter ran to neighbors for help after witnessing Blount attack her mother after he arrived at the home that morning. Investigators said Blount is the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit, Blount began an argument with the woman and as the argument escalated, the woman told the girl to call the police. The man went into the girl’s bedroom to grab her phone, and she ran out of the house to try to get help from neighbors.

When she couldn’t get help, she ran back to the home where the assault was ongoing, police said. The suspect eventually grabbed the woman by the neck with a belt, tried to pick her up and then dropped her, the affidavit states.

The girl overheard yelling and “thud” sounds while the man and woman were in a bedroom. Police said she left the home to call for help once again, this time finding someone who was able to contact the police.

The woman was found unconscious and unresponsive when first responders arrived. Medics began life-saving measures and regained a heartbeat before transporting her to a hospital.

An arrest affidavit states the woman cannot breathe on her own and needs to be on a ventilator. She suffered bruising on her face and body and had bleeding at the back of her brain.

Blount fled the scene before officers arrived, but left his vehicle outside, police said.

Records show he was arrested on Wednesday. His bond was set at $85,000.

