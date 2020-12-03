SAPD: Baby suffered broken arm for months before man, woman went to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – An infant suffered a fractured arm for about five months before her mother and her mother’s boyfriend sought medical help, according to investigators.

Joyce Alvarado, 38, and Emanuel Hernandez, 42, have each been charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail.

The two are accused of injuring Alverado’s baby, who is younger than 1 year old, as they were dressing her on June 30.

An arrest affidavit states that they were trying to put her arm through a sleeve when she somehow became injured, causing her to cry.

Alverado and Hernandez did not seek medical attention for the child until early Thursday, investigators said.

Medical staff discovered the child had a fractured right humerus, as well as multiple rib fractures and bruising on her right eye, the affidavit states.

Her mother and Hernandez were then taken to San Antonio police headquarters for questioning. They told officers that they didn’t seek help despite them knowing she was injured, according to documents.

The child remained at The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.

Booking records show they were booked early Thursday and charged with a second-degree felony. Their bonds were set at $50,000 each.

