SAPD: Driver of pickup truck flees after crash with sedan; 1 hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who they say crashed a pickup truck into a sedan and fled late Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Fredericksburg Road near De Chantle Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the male driver was headed northbound on Fredericksburg Road when he crashed the truck into a small sedan.

Police said the driver fled on foot towards Gardina Street and was not located.

The driver of the sedan was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. Their name and age were not released.

When found, the missing driver will be charged with felony failure to stop and render aid, police said.