Child pleaded ‘don’t drop me’ as woman held him over apartment balcony to punish him, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old woman was arrested after law enforcement officials say she held a child over a balcony ledge that was three stories high and verbally reprimanded him as he pleaded for help.

Desirae Marie Korus has been charged with endangerment of a child with the risk of bodily injury, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

An arrest affidavit lays out the details of the incident on Monday at the Costa Miranda apartment complex, located in the 9300 block of Somerset Road on the South Side.

The affidavit states that a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency was at the complex conducting surveillance inside his unmarked vehicle when he heard a woman shouting and a child crying. Investigators described the child as approximately 3-4 years old.

The agent observed the woman, later identified as Korus, drag the child out on a balcony of a third-floor apartment and “scold” the child, investigators said.

The affidavit states that Korus picked him up, held him over the ledge, and yelled “are you going to touch that again?”

Crying, the child pleaded “don’t drop me” and said he “won’t do it again” as he dangled about 35 feet above the ground, the affidavit states.

The DEA agent observed the woman threaten to drop him before she pulled him back and let him go into the apartment.

The agent then exited his car, went to the apartment to get the apartment unit number and reported the incident to San Antonio police.

SAPD officers arrived about 15 minutes later but left after she refused to answer the door, the affidavit states.

Booking records show Korus was arrested on Wednesday night and held on a $20,000 bond.

