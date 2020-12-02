‘Did you just shoot me?’ Suspect accused of shooting man with child nearby, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested following a shooting at a San Antonio home that sent another man to a hospital, according to records.

Christopher Acosta, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Nov. 11, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. Records indicate he was arrested on Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, 45, was at his girlfriend’s home along with a group of people when Acosta began shooting.

The victim’s girlfriend, who was checking on her son in an upstairs bedroom, ran down the stairs when she heard gunfire.

She heard the victim ask, “Did you just shoot me?” as he began to take off his clothes to look for a bullet wound, the affidavit states. She told investigators that she didn’t see a weapon but saw Acosta and another man standing close to the victim.

She ran to a neighbor’s house to ask for help when Acosta the other man fled in a vehicle, investigators said.

The affidavit states that an officer went to speak to the victim at University Hospital, where he identified the suspect.

He and Acosta have known each other for 10 years, the victim told police. He added that he did not know why Acosta shot him, but believed it could be related to “unstable” behavior due to alleged drug use, the affidavit states.

Records show his bond was set at $50,000.