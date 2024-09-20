79º
Man wanted on active robbery warrant shot, killed by San Antonio police, chief says

SAPD: Suspect had robbed four places this month

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old man who was being actively surveilled by San Antonio police was shot and killed by police after fleeing the scene of a robbery, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The chief said the suspect had robbed four places this month and had an active warrant in connection with a prior aggravated robbery.

The shooting occurred on Thursday evening in the 1400 block of Cantrell Drive on the South Side.

McManus said that officers had been watching the man, who then robbed a store.

Undercover officers were going to attempt to stop the man at an address they believed he was going to; however, they decided to initiate a traffic stop instead, McManus said.

When officers tried to pull the man over, he drove down the block along Cantrell Drive and eventually fled on foot, McManus said.

After running into a fence and pulling a gun on police, officers then shot the man, McManus said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

This was the second shooting involving San Antonio police officers on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, around 6 p.m., a woman was shot by an SAPD officer after waving a gun on the street in the Medical Center.

At last check, the woman’s identity and the charges she may face are pending.

