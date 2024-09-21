SAPD says 22-year-old man shot multiple times at North Side business, dies at hospital

San Antonio police said it is investigating a deadly shooting at a North Side business.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Blanco Road.

When they arrived, police interviewed witnesses of the shooting. The witnesses told police that an unknown suspect got into an argument with a 22-year-old man.

The suspect left the location and later returned with a firearm. The suspect then fired the weapon at the man, striking him multiple times, police said.

It is unclear how many times the victim was struck by gunfire.

Witnesses told SAPD that the victim was then taken to a local hospital by other individuals. Authorities said the 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers said they do not have any information on any potential suspect. The department’s investigation is ongoing.