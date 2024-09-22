Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies robbery suspect shot, killed by SAPD

The Vincent J. M. Di Maio Forensic Science Center, which is also known as the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, is located on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A robbery suspect shot and killed by San Antonio police has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday that Roberto Gonzalez, 34, died of multiple gunshot wounds from multiple San Antonio police officers on Thursday night.

Gonzalez’s death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Cantrell Drive.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said Gonzalez had been surveilled by police in connection with at least four previous robberies and had an active warrant in connection with an aggravated robbery.

McManus said that officers with SAPD’s Robbery Task Force and Street Crimes team had been watching Gonzalez, who then robbed a convenience store during their watch.

As of Sept. 22, it is not immediately clear where the robbery that led to Gonzalez’s shooting death took place.

Officers were going to attempt to stop Gonzalez at an address they believed he was going to. However, they decided to initiate a traffic stop instead, McManus said.

When officers tried to pull Gonzalez over, he drove down the block along Cantrell Drive and eventually fled on foot, McManus said.

After running into a fence, police said Gonzalez pulled and pointed a gun at officers. Several officers then shot at Gonzalez.

SAPD did not indicate in their report how many officers fired their weapons. The officers who fired their weapons have service ranging from two to seven years, police said. They will be placed on administrative duty while the investigation continues.

The SAPD Shooting Team and the Internal Affairs Unit will investigate the shooting, and findings will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This was the second shooting involving San Antonio police officers on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, around 6 p.m., a woman was shot by an SAPD officer after waving a gun on the street in the Medical Center.

At last check, the woman’s identity and the charges she may face are pending.

