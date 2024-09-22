85º
Local News

Man shot, killed outside Taco Cabana on Northeast Side, SAPD says

Victim was shot multiple times, police said

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed while standing on the patio of a Northeast Side Taco Cabana on Friday evening, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Rittiman Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, another man walked up and fired multiple rounds at the man before fleeing on foot.

The victim, believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, police said.

Investigators recovered about four to five shell casings at the scene but no firearm.

Police at the scene said that its homicide unit would continue the investigation.

Investigators are trying to obtain security footage from Taco Cabana, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

