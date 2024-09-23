93º
SAPD releases names of armed woman, officer who shot her on Northwest Side

Janelle Harris, 38, pointed a gun at officers Thursday on Babcock Road

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

San Antonio police investigate a shooting at Medical Drive and Babcock Road on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have identified an armed suspect and the officer who shot her on the Northwest Side.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, officers responded just before 6 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman walking around and waving a handgun in the 2800 block of Babcock Road.

SAPD said the officers tried to talk to the woman — identified as 38-year-old Janelle Harris — and that’s when she turned towards the officers and pointed the gun at them.

Officer Jaren Falcon then shot Harris, according to the report.

Harris was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Harris was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and two counts of obstruction or retaliation.

Falcon has been with SAPD for less than a year. He was placed on administrative duty until further notice while the department conducts separate but concurrent investigations.

Their findings will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for review.

