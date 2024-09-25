ME identifies teenager shot, killed in front of East Side sports bar

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE (9/24/2024): The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified a teenager who was shot and killed in front of a sports bar on the East Side of San Antonio.

Romeo Cedillo, 14, died of a gunshot wound to his neck and shoulder area, the office said. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police said a 21-year-old man also died after the gunfire broke out. His identity has not yet been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 14-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are dead after a shooting in front of a sports bar on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The deadly shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. Sunday near Vibe Sports Bar and Grill in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue, near Covington Road and Comanche Park.

Police said there was a dispute in the parking lot of the bar, and an unknown person shot two men and a teenager.

A 14-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified.

One man was transported to the hospital and is now stable, according to police.

The gunman fled in an unknown vehicle.