SAN ANTONIO – On this week’s edition of Doc Talk, University Health Dr. Amy Cobb joined KSAT 12 anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur to answer viewer’s questions on a wide range of topics including what parents can do when feeling under pressure and what steps people can take to protect themselves from respiratory syncytial virus.
Doc Talk: University Health Dr. Amy Cobb answers viewer’s health questions
Doctors answers viewer’s health questions every Thursday during KSAT 12 News at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.