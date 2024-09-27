Man shot while driving on Northeast Side, SAPD says

SAPD says a man was shot in the ankle while driving on the I-35 access road

SAN ANTONIO – A 30-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon while driving on the Northeast Side, SAPD said.

Officers said they responded to a shooting call around 2:30 p.m. along the access road of Interstate 35 northbound near Randolph Boulevard.

When they arrived, officers said they found the victim with a gunshot wound in his ankle.

Police don’t know who shot the man, but they’re looking for a white Audi that may have been involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. We will bring you any updates once more information becomes available.