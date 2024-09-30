62º
Motorcyclist, bicyclist killed in late-night crash in Schertz, police say

Passenger on motorcycle survived, had injuries that were not life-threatening

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

SCHERTZ, Texas – A motorcyclist and bicyclist are dead after a crash late Sunday night in Schertz, according to police.

Around 11:22 p.m., Schertz police officers responded to the crash at FM 1518 and Schaefer Road.

A passenger who was on the motorcycle had injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families affected by this tragic event,” the Schertz Police Department said in a news release.

It’s unclear what caused the crash between the motorcycle and the bike, and police are still investigating.

Officials have not released the identities of either victim killed in the crash.

KSAT will update you with more information as more details become available.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

