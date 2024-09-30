Motorcyclist, bicyclist killed in late-night crash in Schertz, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A motorcyclist and bicyclist are dead after a crash late Sunday night in Schertz, according to police.

Around 11:22 p.m., Schertz police officers responded to the crash at FM 1518 and Schaefer Road.

A passenger who was on the motorcycle had injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families affected by this tragic event,” the Schertz Police Department said in a news release.

It’s unclear what caused the crash between the motorcycle and the bike, and police are still investigating.

Officials have not released the identities of either victim killed in the crash.

KSAT will update you with more information as more details become available.