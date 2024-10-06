Man shot in his face during argument at apartment complex, SAPD says

Reported shooting in the 7900 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the face during an argument at an apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

Police said there was a disturbance between one man who lived at the apartment complex and another man who did not.

One of the men pulled out a firearm during the argument and shot the other man in his face, SAPD said.

The man shot was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are still looking for the gunmen who fled from the location in a minivan, according to SAPD.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.