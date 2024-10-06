Skip to main content
Clear icon
91º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man shot in his face during argument at apartment complex, SAPD says

Police searching for shooter who fled from location in minivan

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, San Antonio
Reported shooting in the 7900 block of Jones Maltsberger Road. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the face during an argument at an apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

Recommended Videos

Police said there was a disturbance between one man who lived at the apartment complex and another man who did not.

One of the men pulled out a firearm during the argument and shot the other man in his face, SAPD said.

The man shot was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are still looking for the gunmen who fled from the location in a minivan, according to SAPD.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Matthew Craig headshot

email

Recommended Videos