Man wanted after striking off-duty BCSO deputy with vehicle, sheriff’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office seeks tips from the public to find a suspect accused of striking an off-duty deputy with a vehicle and fleeing from law enforcement.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Oct. 3 at St. Matthew Catholic School in the 10700 block of Wurzbach Road.

BCSO said Adrian David Arellano, 27, struck the off-duty deputy who was conducting traffic.

The collision caused the deputy to fall on top of the vehicle, where he held on as Arellano continued to drive, deputies said.

BCSO said a bystander inside another vehicle witnessed the incident and decided to drive in front of Arellano to prevent him from moving forward.

Arellano stopped the vehicle he was driving, but the deputy fell off and suffered a broken foot, along with head injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

BCSO said Arellano fled from the scene afterward. He was seen running through the Oak Terrence Apartments on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

Witnesses said they saw Arellano exit the vehicle and enter the Oak Terrence Apartments. Authorities arrived at the apartment complex and obtained surveillance footage that showed Arellano jump a fence that separated the property from a Motel 6, BCSO said.

The footage later showed Arellano removing his shirt and his black pants before entering the Motel 6 lobby with a white tank top and red shorts, the sheriff’s office said. Arrellano then fled from the hotel.

The sheriff’s office said Arrellano is usually around the Wurzbach Road and Interstate 10 area and the Marbach Road and Loop 410 area.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or email BCSO at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org with information regarding Arrellano’s whereabouts.