Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Off-duty BCSO deputy struck by hit-and-run driver, sheriff’s office says

Deputy is stable but sustained injuries; authorities searching for driver

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, BCSO, San Antonio, SAPD
An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained injuries from a driver who struck them while they were directing traffic in the 10000 block of Wurzbach Road just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was directing traffic sustained injuries from a driver who struck them, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

BCSO said the driver fled the scene in the 10000 block of Wurzbach Road just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Recommended Videos

The spokesperson said the deputy was stabilized by emergency personnel but was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate the severity of the deputy’s injuries.

BCSO is working to locate the suspected driver.

A sergeant at a separate scene near Tioga Drive and Powhatan Drive told KSAT that the vehicle was believed to have been found at a nearby apartment complex. However, the driver was not present.

This is a developing story. KSAT has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Katrina Webber headshot

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

instagram

Recommended Videos