Off-duty BCSO deputy struck by hit-and-run driver, sheriff’s office says

An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained injuries from a driver who struck them while they were directing traffic in the 10000 block of Wurzbach Road just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

BCSO said the driver fled the scene in the 10000 block of Wurzbach Road just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The spokesperson said the deputy was stabilized by emergency personnel but was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate the severity of the deputy’s injuries.

BCSO is working to locate the suspected driver.

A sergeant at a separate scene near Tioga Drive and Powhatan Drive told KSAT that the vehicle was believed to have been found at a nearby apartment complex. However, the driver was not present.

This is a developing story. KSAT has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.