Local News

WATCH LIVE: BCSO responds to shooting on West Side

Watch the media briefing in the video player below

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: BCSO, West Side

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving a deputy on Tuesday afternoon on the West Side.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will hold a media briefing on the shooting.

The media briefing can be watched in the video player above. The press briefing will take place at Chevron at the intersection of Historic Old Highway 90 W at State Highway 151.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

